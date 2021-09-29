Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Announce Nearly 4,000 Pets Were Adopted from Local Rescues and Shelters During 2021 ‘Clear The Shelters' Campaign

SAN JOSE, CA – (Sept. 29, 2021) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 /KSTS today announced that nearly 4,000 pets were adopted from local animal shelters and rescues during its 2021 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation initiative from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19.

Nationwide, NBCUniversal Local’s seventh annual Clear The Shelters helped more than 140,000 pets find new homes and raised more than $537,000 for participating animal shelters and rescues as part of the campaign’s fundraising effort that remains in progress through Nov. 1. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has led to more than 23,000 pet adoptions in the Bay Area and more than 688,000 adoptions nationwide.

“As we wrap up another successful Clear The Shelters campaign we want to thank our local Bay Area shelters and rescues for all of their hard work and support, this effort could not be possible without them year after year,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “As the adoption numbers came in, we loved hearing about all of the adoption success stories. We thank everyone who participated, whether you helped spread the word on social media, donated, or gave a pet a forever home.”

At Berkeley Humane Animal Shelter all 50 adoptable pets found their forever homes during the Bark Around the Block in-person adoption event on Clear the Shelters day. One of those pets, Wolf, was the first to be adopted after his future owner waited one-hour prior to the start of the event just to be able to take him home. At SF Animal Care and Control, a 13-week-old puppy Twinkle Toes who was found in a paper bag on the street was quickly adopted by her new family after being featured on NBC Bay Area’s Today in the Bay newscast.

The 2021 Clear The Shelters was again supported by fundraising partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which covered all transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations went directly to shelters and rescues. Virtual pet adoptions also returned for this year’s campaign through partner Clear The Shelters WeRescue.

For more information about NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 688,000 pets finding new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

