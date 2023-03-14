Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Are now Accepting Applications for “NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants” 

SAN JOSE, CA – (March 14, 2023) – NBC BAY AREA / KNTV, TELEMUNDO 48 / KSTS and Comcast NBCUniversal, today announced that for the first time, they will be awarding $225,000 in unrestricted funds to eligible nonprofits located in the Bay Area. The stations and Comcast NBCUniversal are also announcing the rebrand of the program, from "Project Innovation" to "NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants,” – reflecting its local grassroots focus.

The nonprofits interested in applying for grants will need to apply under one of the three categories of the program, which include: Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education & Empowerment,andCommunity Engagement. The applications can be submitted online at www.Localimpactgrants.com between March 14 and April 21. Applications are also available in Spanish at www.becasdeimpactolocal.com. Winners will be announced later this year.

Those interested in knowing more about this year’s program can register here for an informational webinar on March 29 at 2PM ET / 11AM PT.

“NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are grateful to be able to continue to award non-profits that are working tirelessly to make a positive impact in the Bay Area,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “More than just granting funds we hope to forge partnerships with our recipient organizations and help amplify their work in leading the change we want to see in our communities.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Key grant eligibility requirements:

501(c)(3) nonprofit’s headquarters and/or the program for which the organization is applying must be located in a participating market;

Entity must service the market they operate from;

Organization’s total expenses must be between $100,000 and $1,000,000; and

Nonprofit must help to resolve everyday community issues in any of the three grant categories.

NBCU Local Impact Grant categories include:

Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts. Youth Education & Empowerment: In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship. Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Participating cities/regions and TV stations (in parentheses) include New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For additional rules/eligibility requirements, please visit www.Localimpactgrants.com. For information in Spanish, visit www.becasdeimpactolocal.com.

Follow on social @NBCUFoundation and #LocalImpactGrants.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 18 and 718 and over-the-air on 48. TeleXitos, the station’s multicast network, offers exciting action and adventure programming in Spanish. TeleXitos can be seen locally on Comcast 194 and 1198 and over-the-air on 48.2.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Liza Catalan

408-432-4302

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com