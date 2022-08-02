Press Release: NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48's ‘Clear The Shelters' Pet Adoption & Donation Campaign Begins Today

San Jose, CA– (August 1, 2022) – NBC Bay Area / KNTV and Telemundo 48 /KSTS kicked off their annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign returning for the eighth consecutive year Aug. 1 to 31. As part of the monthlong event, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 are partnering with local animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare in the community.

Since its inception in 2015, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s local Clear The Shelters campaigns have helped more than 23,000 pets find new homes in the Bay Area. Nationally, more than 700,000 pets have been adopted over seven Clear The Shelters campaigns.

“Our Bay Area animal shelters are experiencing capacity issues and can’t accommodate all animals coming through their doors. We’re committed to helping these pets find a forever home with our annual Clear the Shelters campaign,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “This year, we’re excited to partner with the Oakland Zoo and present another in-person adoption event, making it easy and safe for families to give these pets a forever home.”

The 2022 Clear The Shelters will again feature online donations through partners Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, which will host fundraising and cover transaction fees so that 100 percent of donations go directly to shelters and rescues. Donations can be made to participating shelters or rescues during the campaign at ClearTheSheltersFund.org, which is also accessible via ClearTheShelters.com.

Virtual pet adoptions are also returning for the fourth consecutive campaign through Clear The Shelters partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to search for adoptable pets in their area by breed, gender, size and other factors on their smartphone. Users can also submit their adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters through the app.

The Clear The Shelters Campaign will culminate with three in-person adoption events:

Sunday, August 21: In partnership with the Oakland Zoo, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will present Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Day at the Zoo , on Sunday, August 21 from 10 AM – 2 PM. The free, in-person adoption event will have hundreds of dogs, cats, and guinea pigs available for adoption at reduced fees. Families who adopt a pet will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to return to the Oakland Zoo. For more information, click here.



Saturday August 27: Bark-and-Meow Around the Block adoption event at Berkeley Humane is on Saturday, August 27 from 10 AM–4 PM. The in-person adoption event will feature more than one hundred dogs and cats available for adoption outside their location at 2700 9th and Pardee St in Berkeley. Adoption fees will be waived. For more information, click here.



Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Day at the San José Animal Care Center is on Saturday August 27 from 10 AM – 4 PM. The in-person adoption event will feature more than one hundred dogs and cats available for adoption at their location at 2750 Monterey Rd. San Jose, CA 95111.

For more information on the 2022 Clear The Shelters, including participating shelters and rescues, along with details on local events and activities, visit nbcbayarea.com/cleartheshelters and the Spanish-language website telemundoareadelabahia.com/desocuparlosalbergues. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. The station can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186 and over-the-air on 11.3.

About Telemundo 48 / KSTS

Telemundo 48 / KSTS is Telemundo’s local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout the Bay Area. Owned by NBCUniversal, the station is committed to providing viewers with breaking news and in-depth journalism with their award-winning team of reporters, offering the most up-to-date local news, weather, sports and entertainment headlines through a variety of platforms, including online at TelemundoAreadelaBahia.com and via mobile and social media channels.

About Clear The Shelters

Clear The Shelters™ / Desocupar Los Albergues® is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Every year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC and Telemundo owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events. NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX and dozens of area shelters that resulted in the most adopted pets in one day for North Texas. Since 2015, NBCUniversal Local’s Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than 700,000 pets finding new homes. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.

