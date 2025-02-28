Press Release: NBC Bay Area Honored with FAC's Free Speech and Open Government Award for ‘CA 911: Too Big to Fail' Investigative Series

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Feb. 28, 2025 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV has been honored with the First Amendment Coalition’s Free Speech and Open Government Award for its investigative series, “CA 911: Too Big to Fail,” which scrutinizes California’s new statewide internet-based emergency calling system. The FAC announced the award on Feb. 27.

NBC Bay Area conducted a yearlong investigation into California’s Next Generation 911 project, revealing significant failures during its rollout. The series, “CA Next Gen 911: Too Big to Fail,” involved meticulous research, public records requests, and confidential sources. Findings revealed that the system’s initial deployments in Tuolumne and Coachella counties faced critical issues, including misrouted and dropped calls and outages lasting up to 12 hours—putting public safety at risk.

Despite assurances from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services that the system would improve response times, the investigation showed the $300 million project, which has ballooned to nearly $500 million, had significant problems and delays. The State 911 Advisory Board was reportedly uninformed about these setbacks, and the project head, left the state agency in August 2024 following NBC Bay Area’s inquiries. The state has since paused further deployment of the system pending a review to ensure its safe continuation, underscoring the significant impact of investigative journalism on public safety concerns.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious Free Speech and Open Government Award for our investigative series, ‘CA 911: Too Big to Fail,’” said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News for NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “This award highlights the vital role journalism plays in driving meaningful change. We are committed to uncovering crucial stories that promote progress and ensure accountability. We aim to empower our viewers with the knowledge and solutions necessary for moving the Bay Area forward.”

Click HERE to watch the CA 911: Too Big to Fail series.

Investigative reporter Candice Nguyen led and produced the investigations for CA 911: Too Big to Fail, alongside Michael Bott, Jeremy Carroll, and Robbie Beasom.

First Amendment Coalition's Free Speech and Open Government Award recognizes outstanding accomplishment, service, or other contributions to the advancement of free expression or the people's right to know about their government. Learn more about the First Amendment Coalition HERE.

About NBC Bay Area / KNTV

Owned by NBCUniversal, NBC Bay Area/KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The mission of NBC Bay Area is to reflect the communities it serves and support its viewers through solution-based journalism that moves the community forward. The station addresses the Bay Area’s most pressing issues across all platforms, featuring the Investigative Unit and NBC Bay Area Responds. NBC Bay Area can be seen locally on Comcast 3 and 703 and over-the-air on 11 as well as streaming platforms NBCBayArea.com, Peacock, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play.

