Press Release: NBC Bay Area Honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Journalistic Excellence

SAN JOSE, CA -- (May 11, 2023) – Recognizing the best in broadcast and digital journalism across the country, the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) awarded NBC Bay Area a regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its investigative series “Saving San Francisco.”

Led by Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban along with Investigative Producer Robert Campos and Photographer/Editor Jeremy Carroll, the series examines the dark side of one of the wealthiest and most progressive cities in America. The six-part investigation utilizes data-driven journalism, compelling storytelling, and interviews with top public officials. The reporting explores solutions to San Francisco’s most deep-rooted problems, including homelessness, crime, and drug abuse.

“Our Saving San Francisco series is an example of the purpose-driven reporting from our newsroom that strives to improve the quality of life for people in San Francisco and the Bay Area,” said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News at NBC Bay Area. “We are honored to be recognized with this award as ithighlights the impactful work that our teams are doing.”

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession. For a complete and detailed list of all the 2023 regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners, please access the RTDNA website here.

Today’s regional winners are automatically entered and advanced to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be announced in summer 2023.



