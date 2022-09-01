Press Release: NBC Bay Area Launches Weekday 4:30 P.M. Newscast  on Sept. 12

SAN JOSE, CA – September 1, 2022 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV today announced the expansion of its weekday news programming with the addition of a 30-minute newscast at 4:30 p.m., beginning September 12. NBC Bay Area News at 4:30 will be anchored by veteran journalist and Bay Area native Audrey Asistio and will cover Bay Area news as it happens, with the depth and context that sets NBC Bay Area apart. Additionally, meteorologist Vianey Arana will join the newscast, bringing her unique brand of reporting on weather and climate change.

In addition to NBC Bay Area News at 4:30, the station will debut a new afternoon lineup, featuring the addition of NBC News Daily at noon and a first run of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 4 p.m.

New NBC Bay Area daytime weekday lineup beginning September 12:

12 p.m. – NBC News Daily

1 p.m. – Access Daily with Mario & Kit

2 p.m. – The Rachael Ray Show

3 p.m. – The Kelly Clarkson Show

4 p.m. – NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

4:30 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 4:30 with Audrey Asistio

5 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 5 with Janelle Wang and Jessica Aguirre

5:30 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 5:30 with Janelle Wang and Raj Mathai

6 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News at 6 with Jessica Aguirre and Raj Mathai

6:30 p.m. – NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

7 p.m. – NBC Bay Area News Tonight with Raj Mathai

Note: Days of our Lives moves to Peacock on September 12.

“We are excited about bringing our audiences into the process of how we cover the news with this earlier start at 4:30 p.m., available via live stream as well,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “These changes to our line-up emphasize our commitment to keeping the Bay Area informed about what’s happening in their local communities no matter where they are.”

“The expansion of our news programming is an indication of NBC Bay Area’s commitment to providing comprehensive local news coverage to the communities we serve,” said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News at NBC Bay Area. “NBC Bay Area News at 4:30 will give viewers an early look at the day’s top local stories and what the national headlines and latest trending news mean to the Bay Area.”

With the addition of the 4:30 p.m. newscast, NBC Bay Area will produce more than 32 hours of live local news, weather, traffic, and sports every week, including investigative features from the station’s award-winning investigative team.

