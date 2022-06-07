Press Release: NBC Bay Area Wins Peabody Award for Acclaimed Investigative Series “The Moms of Magnolia Street” and “No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System”

SAN JOSE, CA – (June 7, 2022) – The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors has awarded NBC Bay Area / KNTV with a Peabody Award for its 2021 investigative series The Moms of Magnolia Street and No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System. The announcement was made today during the 82nd annual Peabody Awards multi-day virtual celebration.

The Moms of Magnolia Street – a four-part investigative series – follows the journey of a group of Oakland mothers who went from unhoused to activists and took matters into their own hands as California's housing affordability crisis pushed thousands of Black residents out of their homes and onto the streets. Click here to watch the entire series.

The Moms of Magnolia Street investigation was led by investigative producers Michael Bott and Sean Meyers, editor Evita Isleta, executive producers Bob Goldberger and Stephanie Adrouny, digital lead Sara Bueno and photographer Michael Horn. The Moms of Magnolia Street was also recognized with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award earlier this year.

No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System – a five-part investigative series – follows the stories of three single fathers living in the Bay Area trying desperately to care for their children but are repeatedly turned away from homeless shelters and services because of inherent biases in the system against single fathers. Click here to watch the entire series.

The No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System investigation was led by investigative reporter Candice Nguyen, investigative producer Robert Campos, executive producers Bob Goldberger and Stephanie Adrouny, digital lead Sara Bueno, and photographer Mark Villarreal.

"We are proud that our investigative work for 'The Moms of Magnolia Street' and 'No Man's Land' has been recognized with the prestigious Peabody Award and are grateful to the Peabody Board of Jurors for recognizing these critical pieces of journalism," said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager for NBC Bay Area. "Purpose-driven reporting is key to illuminating issues and driving change and I applaud our Investigative Unit for their ongoing commitment to making a difference in our local communities."

"NBC Bay Area's investigations into the local housing crisis and the growing number of single fathers raising children on their own and living below the poverty line are powerful examples of the important role of investigative journalism in our communities," added Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News at NBC Bay Area. "Our Investigative Unit is honored to have its work recognized, and we hope to help improve the quality of life for people across the Bay Area."

Public screenings of The Moms of Magnolia Street and No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System and cast and crew Q&A will be announced at a later date.

In 2017, NBC Bay Area won its first Peabody Award for Arrested at School: Criminalizing Classroom Misbehavior. This investigative series exposed how the misuse of school police officers can leave children with unwarranted criminal records.

For a complete list of the 2022 winners and additional information about the Peabody Awards, visit the Peabody’s website.

