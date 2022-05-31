Press Release: Velena Jones Joins NBC Bay Area News Team

SAN JOSE, CA – May 31, 2022 – NBC Bay Area / KNTV announced today that Emmy Award-winning journalist and Bay Area native Velena Jones has joined the station as a reporter covering Oakland and the East Bay. She will report for NBC Bay Area’s weekday newscasts.

“We are pleased to welcome Velena back to Northern California and to NBC Bay Area,” said Stephanie Adrouny, Vice President of News for NBC Bay Area. “Velena has deep local roots and is an accomplished and versatile journalist. Her experience and connection to the community will further enhance the depth of our roster of talented anchors and reporters. I am confident that viewers will appreciate the knowledge and enthusiasm she brings to the station.”

Jones joins KNTV from KVOR-TV (CBS) in Sacramento, where she has worked since 2020, serving as reporter and fill-in anchor. Before KOVR, she spent two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KOIN-TV (CBS) in Portland, OR. Previously, Jones served as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WISC-TV (CBS) in Madison, WI, for four years and is a recipient of a Midwest Regional Emmy Award for her role in the coverage of the Tony Robinson shooting in Madison in 2015. Prior to joining WISC, Jones was an anchor, reporter, and news director for WBKB-TV (CBS/ABC/FOX) in Alpena, MI.

Jones returns to her East Bay roots, as she was raised in Concord and graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Biola University.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ABOUT NBC BAY AREA / KNTV

Owned by NBC Universal, NBC Bay Area / KNTV is the Bay Area’s investigative station located in the heart of Silicon Valley. The station is committed to providing continuous, in-depth journalism with unique personalities. Along with broadcasting NBC’s award-winning daytime, prime-time and late-night programming, NBC Bay Area produces more than 32 hours of news programming each week. NBC Bay Area / KNTV can be seen locally on Comcast channel 3 / 703 HD, and over-the-air on channel 11. COZI TV, the station’s digital network, offers a full schedule of America’s most beloved and iconic television series, hit movies and original programming. COZI TV can be seen locally on Comcast 186, Verizon 460, and over-the-air on 11.3.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Jay dela Cruz

415-760-0476

jay.delacruz@nbcuni.com

Liza Catalan

408-234-9540

liza.catalan@nbcuni.com