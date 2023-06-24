San Francisco

Pride weekend: Dyke March draws large crowd in San Francisco

By Alyssa Goard

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of people were in San Francisco Saturday, celebrating Pride and many attended the "Dyke March," which circled around Dolores Park and the Mission.

The event kicked off with revving motorcycle engines, celebrating dykes, women and queerness.

“I’m gay and I want to show it,” said San Leandro resident Aurora Friedman.

Hundreds marched around the Mission, even more looked on from windows, restaurants, and street corners.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lots of people NBC Bay Area spoke to said this is their first time back at Pride celebrations since before the pandemic, they say it’s encouraging to be surrounded by so much joy and solidarity.

Alyssa Goard has more in the video above.

San Francisco 22 hours ago

Rainbow laser art installation kicks off Pride weekend in San Francisco

San Francisco Jun 23

San Francisco Pride: Parade route, celebration map, what to know

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us