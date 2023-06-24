Pride weekend: Dyke March draws large crowd in San Francisco

Thousands of people were in San Francisco Saturday, celebrating Pride and many attended the "Dyke March," which circled around Dolores Park and the Mission.

The event kicked off with revving motorcycle engines, celebrating dykes, women and queerness.

“I’m gay and I want to show it,” said San Leandro resident Aurora Friedman.

Hundreds marched around the Mission, even more looked on from windows, restaurants, and street corners.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lots of people NBC Bay Area spoke to said this is their first time back at Pride celebrations since before the pandemic, they say it’s encouraging to be surrounded by so much joy and solidarity.

Alyssa Goard has more in the video above.