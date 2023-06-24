San Francisco

Pride weekend celebrations continue in San Francisco

By Emma Goss

San Francisco Pride celebrations were in full swing Saturday.

A pride brunch at the St. Francis Hotel and a family friendly block party in the Castro set a lively tone for Sunday’s Pride parade.

In the Castro, families came out with their kids and pets for a pride-themed block party, complete with a petting zoo, drag contest, and lip sync battle.

“Normally, we go to Dolores, but sometimes it's a bit more adult centered, so we came from Vallejo just to check this out for our family,” said Vallejo resident Jaunesse Monroe-Speed.

Hosted by the Castro Merchants Association, the block party, now in its second year, is focused on supporting youth and connecting parents in the LGBTQ community.

