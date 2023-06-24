Pride weekend celebrations continue in San Francisco

San Francisco Pride celebrations were in full swing Saturday.

A pride brunch at the St. Francis Hotel and a family friendly block party in the Castro set a lively tone for Sunday’s Pride parade.

In the Castro, families came out with their kids and pets for a pride-themed block party, complete with a petting zoo, drag contest, and lip sync battle.

“Normally, we go to Dolores, but sometimes it's a bit more adult centered, so we came from Vallejo just to check this out for our family,” said Vallejo resident Jaunesse Monroe-Speed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hosted by the Castro Merchants Association, the block party, now in its second year, is focused on supporting youth and connecting parents in the LGBTQ community.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.