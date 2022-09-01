Join us in Oakland as we celebrate PrideFest! On September 11 we celebrate our local LGBTQ community with live music and a festival to promote equality.

Pridefest Oakland was born in 2021 after the faltering of the existent Oakland Pride. Out of love for Oakland’s LGBTQ/Queer Community, a half dozen of Oakland’s BIPOC business & nonprofit leaders have come together to re-envision Oakland’s LGBTQ pride celebration. Join us as we come together to celebrate the diversity and beauty that is held within Oakland.

The festival will include 3 stages of entertainment, food and vendors. Headliners include Big Freedia, Crystal Waters and Madame Gaandhi among many others.

Pridefest will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, September 11, at 20th Street and Broadway.

For more information, click here.