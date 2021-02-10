Prince Charles, Camilla Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

The heir to the throne disclosed last year he contracted the coronavirus last March, but said at the time his symptoms were mild

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The prince’s Clarence House office says the 72-year-old heir to the throne and his wife, Camilla, 73, received the inoculations as part of the government’s drive to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the most vulnerable people in the population, including everyone over 70, by Feb. 15.

Prince Charles disclosed last year he contracted the coronavirus last March, but said at the time his symptoms were mild.

Local

coronavirus 29 seconds ago

Napa Assisted Living Facility Suffers COVID-19 Outbreak Amid Vaccinations

reopening the bay area 3 hours ago

School District in East Bay Reopens Campuses for Youngest Students

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, received their shots last month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us