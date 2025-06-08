San Francisco

Volunteers set up Prink Triangle display to celebrate Pride Month

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

People gathered Saturday morning to help make the Pink Triangle Pride display at San Francisco's Twin Peaks come together.

The display, which is celebrating its 30th year, will be up for three weeks as Pride festivities across the city get underway.

"It means a lot. It's sort of my way of giving back to those who came before us," said Crissy Cronin, a lead volunteer.

Following the installation, a commemoration ceremony was held.

"It's so important to remember our history," said Patrick Carney, co-founder of the Pink Triangle. "In fact, [it's] part of appreciating and understanding and celebrating any pride.[It's] knowing where you have been. I think the Pink Triangle is exactly where we have been."

The triangle originated in Nazi concentration camps, where prisoners were identified with different badges sewn onto their uniforms. People deemed 'homosexuals' were forced to wear a pink triangle badge and were often targeted.

The pink triangle symbol has since been reclaimed by the LGBTQ community. In the 1970s, it was used as a symbol against homophobia, and in the 1980s it was used to call attention to the AIDs epidemic.

"This year, as we face a national rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation, the Pink Triangle takes on an even deeper meaning. It reminds us that silence is not an option," said Mayor Daniel Lurie, one of the commemoration speakers.

Other speakers touched on the county's polical climate and what is at stake for LGBTQ communties.

"We have to be in this in the long run, to defend our community, to defend health care, to defend democracy, to defend our immigrant neighbors," said Sen. Scott Wiener, D.

Some volunteers said they felt an uplifting sense of togetherness at Saturday's event.

