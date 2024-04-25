Pro-Palestine demonstrators protest at Stanford, UC Berkeley

There are growing protests on college campuses nationwide over the Israel-Hamas war.

In the Bay Area, pro-Palestine protesters walked through the Stanford campus and ended up at White Plaza Thursday afternoon. Some tents were set up.

About 200 to 300 people showed up for the demonstration at Stanford. The protest has remained peaceful.

“First and foremost, we stand for the liberation of Palestine, we stand against the genocide and we stand for divestment,” said one Stanford student.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In a statement, Stanford said they support “the peaceful expression of free speech, but for those who violate university policies, the university will be enforcing its time, place, and manner rules through Stanford’s student disciplinary process.”

At UC Berkeley, tents took over the steps and lawn at Sproul Hall. This was the fourth day of the protest at the campus.

UC Berkeley officials said it’s not planning on removing protesters or involving law enforcement unless it becomes necessary to protect the physical safety of students or faculty.

Jocelyn Moran has the full story in the video above.