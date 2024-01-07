San Jose

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in San Jose

By Christie Smith and NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rally popped up in San Jose Sunday, urging city leaders to pass what they're calling "San Jose resolution for Palestine."

Dozens of people gathered at San Jose City Hall, holding flags and signs. Speakers addressed the crowd as some people chanted “Stop the U.S. war machine.”

Organizers say as the city council plans to return to session, they still want them to pass what they call “a resolution for Palestine.”

Though, nothing related to the topic is on the city council agenda for Monday.

NBC Bay Area spoke with people attending about why it was important for them to come out during Sunday’s demonstration.

“I’m Palestinian and I believe that Palestinians just like all people deserve equal human rights they deserve to live in safety they deserve to live in dignity,” said Rhonda Espe of San Jose.

Other said as the Israel-Hamas war continues, they want to make sure they keep showing up at rallies to call for change on behalf of the Palestinians.

