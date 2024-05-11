Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupt commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley

Student demonstrators used Saturday’s commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley to speak out about the ongoing war in Gaza.

From the video of the university's live feed of the ceremony, pro-Palestinian protesters could be heard chanting in the background as the student body president started giving her speech.

A member of the administration stepped in, saying they were being heard but asked them to give the student body president respect while she speaks.

Some videos shared on social media showed some of the protests up close. In one video, some students were chanting from the stands, while others walk into the stadium.

The university said protesters left the stadium voluntarily. No arrests were made.

Saturday’s incident followed an interruption at Cal’s law school graduation Friday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted the ceremony as they chanted and held up signs that said, "hands off Rafah" and "divest.”

In the meantime, the pro-Palestinian encampment near Sproul Plaza continues to grow.

The students are asking UC Berkeley to divest from Israel and are calling for a ceasefire.