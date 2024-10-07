Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in San Francisco ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary

A large demonstration was held in San Francisco's Mission District on Sunday to mark one year of war in Gaza.

Activists billed the event as a protest against one year of genocide and oppression in Palestine. The tens of thousands killed in the war were honored, and speakers called for an immediate stop to war crimes and an immediate arms embargo on Israel.

Demonstrators said there is a reason pro-Palestinian protests show no sign of stopping.

“I think it's twofold," said Kyle Peerless, a protester. “I think it shows a response that's brewing in our population in opposition to this, but it's really being fueled by the brutality that our government is showing. We will keep showing up to show that we don't support this being carried out in our name.”

In Israel, people marched to honor the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Iran.

Demonstrators held huge pictures of the hostage's faces, walking to a memorial wall lit up with the number 365, the number of days the hostages have spent in captivity.

Monday marks exactly one year since Hamas fighters crossed into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 people hostage.

"Everybody knows somebody who is either a hostage or, unfortunately, was killed or injured," said Liat Salomon of BringThemHomeNow. "Everybody in our community was affected."

Members of the Bay Area Jewish community have been using music and vigils to remember the victims.

Salomon, a co-organizer of an event, said the one thing she's heard repeatedly from people is that they can't believe it's been a year since the attack.

"People seem to be able to go on and forget that this is about the hostages. They’re still there," said Deborah Goldeen of Palo Alto.

On both sides, pro-Israel and pro-Pelestinian, people said that threats of increased violence will not serve either side well.

"I think if people are truly helpful in helping Palestinians, they’re not going to be rooting for war," Salomon said. "They’re going to be rooting for – Get these people back. Get this war done.”