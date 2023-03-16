Proposed Floating Pool for San Francisco Bay Gets Legislative Boost

The San Francisco Bay might sound like an odd place to install a pool, but a plan to do just that is getting a big boost from state senator Scott Wiener.

The proposal would completely transform a pier along the Embarcadero and address seismic issues.

The renderings show the transformation of piers 30 to 32, to add public space, offices, retail and a floating Olympic size pool on the bay.

“There will be housing, some office, significant public recreation, including a publicly accessible pool. There will be a significant of bay fill that will be just returned to open bay water,” Wiener said

Wiener calls it a “win, win" private investment that would create a benefit for the public, economic growth and access.

The plan has its opponents, but everyone agrees something has to be done because the piers are in rough shape.

“They’re gradually just falling apart and falling into the Bay. They need to be developed. There have been various proposals over the years that haven’t panned out. We have a proposal now that is very, very strong,” Wiener said.

The state senator's newest legislation is the critical next step.

Approval would then come from California's lands commission along with several other agencies.

“So, basically from our point of view, it is an area that needs capital investment, that needs activation for the public,” said Elaine Forbes, executive director for the port of San Francisco.

Forbes added the proposal would address an important need.

“This project takes off the public dime $400 million of investment, it lifts the area and prepares it for sea level rise, it makes it seismically safe and secure and so, we will be filling other areas of the embarcadero sea wall and the waterfront,” she said.

The bill now goes through the legislative process and could potentially reach the governor’s desk this fall.