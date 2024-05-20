Proposed restaurant in Walnut Creek has some residents concerned about traffic impact

A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant could be coming to Walnut Creek — but not everyone is excited, with some concerned that the popular chain could create traffic issues near a busy intersection. A public hearing on the matter is set for Tuesday.

Locals are concerned because the proposed restaurant will be near Ygnacio Valley Road, which can get pretty busy during the evening commute.

“It’s going to create a traffic nightmare. You got Northgate High School right up the street, you got Ignacio Valley right down the street. At certain times during the day it's going to be pretty chaotic,” said Walnut Creek resident Dean Stewart.

In March, the city’s planning commission approved a conditional use permit to build the Chick-Fil-A inside of the Citrus Marketplace Shopping Center on Oak Grove Road. It’s a relatively empty plaza compared to other shopping centers in the area.

Some people who live nearby quickly filed an appeal, citing traffic concerns over its proximity to a busy intersection and because the proposed location would not include a drive-thru. The appeal claims the latter point would make the center even busier due to food delivery services.

A traffic study by the city, however, disputed both claims. It said the restaurant would not substantially impact traffic.

“I think it would be fine. There’s not a lot in that plaza,” said Concord resident Madeline Kleven. “So as long as there's parking, then I think the traffic wouldn't be too bad.”

A city spokesperson went on to say: “No decisions have been made and both sides will be heard. The project made its way through the planning process because it met all the necessary requirements. More information will be known after tomorrow night’s council meeting.”

Until a final decision is made, feelings are mixed.

“It is a wonderful restaurant,” said Kyanna Collins, who works in Walnut Creek. “A lot of people love it. But it definitely could be an issue.”