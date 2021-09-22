Proposed ‘Vehicle Triage Center' Near San Francisco's Bayview Met With Resistance

Where to house those whose only home is on wheels? It's a growing concern for some residents in the Bayview-Candlestick Point neighborhood.

Residents said their community has been overrun by recreational vehicles and people living in cars - and now the city wants to make it permanent.

A line of RVs and cars being used as homes can be seen throughout Hunters Point Expressway.

"These unfortunate brothers and sisters who are facing economic calamity at this time, this is a city and county of San Francisco problem," San Francisco resident Anthony Alan Simon said. "This is not a Bayview problem."

During the pandemic people lost jobs and the areas unhoused population skyrocketed. But neighbors said the problems are piling up as more RVs move in.

One resident reports a pile of medical waste and needles they have to walk through in the neighborhood.

Residents said there are real concerns about the conditions with generators that run all night, propane tanks, dumping and waste. Now neighbors are worried about a proposal for a vehicle triage center or safe parking site with 150 spaces by Candlestick Point State Recreation Area in a community with challenges.

"Until we rebuilt Candlestick and the issues listed above are not resolved, we are not in a position to accept or in agreement to organizing a vehicle triage center in the Bayview community district," San Francisco resident Cynthia Bell said.

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Shamman Walton, who represents District 10, said the proposal addresses the reality of the situation with so many people living in vehicles.

"We aren't going to be moving folks and sending them back to the streets in the middle of a pandemic. What we are proposing is a vehicle triage site," Walton said.

Walton added the site would have restrooms and sanitation support, security around the clock and janitorial services. The proposed triage site would also work with organizations that connect people to housing, according to Walton.

The goal? "Do everything we can to get people back on track to where they don't have to live in vehicles," Walton said.