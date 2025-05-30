Protest held outside Palo Alto courthouse supporting Stanford 12, demanding charges be dropped

Hundreds of demonstrators showed up at a Palo Alto courthouse on Thursday, demanding that the so-called Stanford 12 not be charged.

The dozen pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested for taking over a Stanford University administration building last June. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen then charged the 12 protesters with felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to trespass, which could mean almost four years in prison plus restitution to the university if convicted.

According to Rosen, the damage cost was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Stanford employees were scared for their safety.

Close to 200 protestors on Thursday chanted, "Drop these charges now."

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom when the Stanford 12 were assigned a court date to enter a plea or report to the judge after meeting with the probation department. All but one are either current or former students at Stanford.

The 12 protestors declined NBC Bay Area's request for comment. However, they did address the crowd of supporters.

"There is nothing, not even felony charges, that can be done to us that’s worse than what they’re doing to our friends in Gaza," said one of the 12.

As the next speaker began to address the crowd, Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies and Palo Alto police gathered around the crowd.

The Sheriff's Department declared the rally an unlawful assembly and told the crowd to leave the property.

"If you do not do so, you will be arrested, pursuant to Penal Code 409," said one of the deputies. "Furthermore, if you resist, force may be used against you."

The crowd eventually dispersed peacefully from the courthouse, and the rally turned into an impromptu march into downtown.

The Stanford 12 are expected to be back in court on July 16.