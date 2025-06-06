San Francisco

Rally in San Francisco to protest renaming of USNS Harvey Milk

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) alongside LGBTQ military veterans in San Francisco were making their voices heard over the Trump administration's plans to rename the USNS Harvey Milk.

The group held a rally Friday to protest against the move. The support ship for the U.S. Navy was named after Milk, a Navy veteran, in 2016. The public service pioneer served during the Korean War.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Milk became the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

More in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us