Rally in San Francisco to protest renaming of USNS Harvey Milk

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) alongside LGBTQ military veterans in San Francisco were making their voices heard over the Trump administration's plans to rename the USNS Harvey Milk.

The group held a rally Friday to protest against the move. The support ship for the U.S. Navy was named after Milk, a Navy veteran, in 2016. The public service pioneer served during the Korean War.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Milk became the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California.

More in the video above.