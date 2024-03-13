Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire gather at San Francisco International Airport

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were demonstrating at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday morning.

Organizers said over 300 protesters have "shut down" the airport's international terminal.

The airport said the international terminal is still open. Passengers are being rerouted around the protesters.

To avoid congestion outside the international terminal, the airport recommended passengers be dropped off at the Kiss and Fly lot at the rental car center. From there, passengers should take the AirTrain.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

There is a protest in the International Terminal. The terminal remains open. Passengers are being re-routed around the activity — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) March 13, 2024