San Francisco International Airport

Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire gather at San Francisco International Airport

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were demonstrating at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday morning.

Organizers said over 300 protesters have "shut down" the airport's international terminal.

The airport said the international terminal is still open. Passengers are being rerouted around the protesters.

To avoid congestion outside the international terminal, the airport recommended passengers be dropped off at the Kiss and Fly lot at the rental car center. From there, passengers should take the AirTrain.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco International AirportIsrael-Hamas WarGaza
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us