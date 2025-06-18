Advocates to protest SF mayor's proposed budget cuts

Pushback is expected Wednesday against San Francisco Mayor Daniel Luries's proposed budget cuts as opponents fear a new wave of homelessness.

Lurie has said he is working to close an estimated $800 million deficit over the next two years, and while it's clear cuts must happen, advocates say Civil Legal Aid should be spared to avoid creating more of the same problems it's already trying to solve.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That’s the message faith leaders will try to get across later Wednesday when they hold a vigil on the steps of City Hall, urging the mayor to reconsider the proposed $4.2 million cut to Civil Legal Aid.

Supporters say that cut will result in hundreds more people becoming homeless each year and thousands more losing their assets.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.