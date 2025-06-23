Protesters in San Francisco condemn US strikes on Iran

People gathered at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco on Sunday to protest the U.S. military strikes in Iran.

"We are not going to be fooled; we are anti-war. We stand with the Iranian people, and we want to prevent more war deaths, more destruction, and we refuse to get pulled into another global war," said Ramsey Robinson, who's part of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The U.S. strikes targeted three Iranian nuclear sites. However, since the attacks, many democratic leaders are questioning the legality of it.

Some demonstrators have also questioned the move.

"I can't believe he had gone that far unconstitutionally. It's insane," said Delilah Shank of San Francisco.

President Trump has urged Iran to move toward peace in its war with Israel. And on NBC's Meet the Press, Vice President J.D. Vance said the U.S. is not at war with Iran, but with its nuclear program.

"What we did was destroyed the Iranian nuclear program," Vance said. "I think that we set that program back substantially, and we did it without endangering the lives of the American pilots. That’s incredible, I think we should be proud."

A different demonstration was also held on Sunday.

"We don’t want foreign interference, military intervention in the country, but we also don’t want the existing government that is silencing people, suppressing people," said Ardavan Amini of Bay Area For Iran.