Security Officers Clash With Protesters Occupying Closed Oakland School

Protesters occupying a closed Oakland elementary school clashed with district security officers Thursday.

Video taken at Parker Elementary School showed members of the public trying to push their way into a building. Some of the shouting in the video indicated that someone was on the ground as protesters demanded officers to let the person go.

NBC Bay Area spoke with Misty Cross Thursday. She is one of the organizers of the group, who wants to keep Parker Elementary School open.

“So the last two months, we have been giving community resources and things that they need. What we did was hold youth programs, give food distributions, community empowerment,” she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Parker Elementary School is one of dozens of schools the Oakland United School District is planning to close or merge over the next two years.

Some community members and protesters have been fighting hard to keep it open because they said that the closure will impact students of color.

Activists said they will plan what their next move will be on Friday.

Oakland Schools released the following statement Thursday:

“OUSD staff went to Parker today and found all the people, who had been inside the building had left the premises. So, we changed the locks and set the alarm.

Someone picked cut or otherwise broke through a lock to get back inside the building. They were removed. Now, we are doing what we can to keep several others from entering the building."