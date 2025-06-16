Protesters gather in San Francisco's SOMA to denounce ICE, provide resources

Protesters were back at a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Sunday, where people who were working on their immigration status received a notice to report in person.

People walked in front of a building and held signs denouncing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and others, including attorneys, offered support to those who might want or need it.

"I think what we’re seeing right now is that ICE is really escalating these tactics in order to scare people," said Luna Osleger-Montanez, an organizer.

Katie Kavangh, a supervising attorney with the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice, said the people who received the check in message were called into an unusual and unexpected manner.

"What we strongly suspected or knew is that this was a ploy to get people to come into try to comply and detain them," Kavangh said.

Those who attempted to report to immigration officials arrived to find people on the ground.

"So we have coordination of accompaniment teams who are meeting people at the end of the street to greet them, explain what is going on, to usher them to come speak to immigration attorneys, we have community resources," Kavangh said.

Organizers said people were given an opportunity to understand their rights, their situation and options.

"People are understandably terrified, but when they're arriving here, they are at least receiving support and information," Kavangh said.

According to organizers and attorneys at the scene, they were not aware of anyone actually reporting for the check-in or being detained.

ICE did not respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Sunday.