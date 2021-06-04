Oakland

Protesters Stop Israeli Ship from Unloading at Port of Oakland

By Bay City News

At least 100 people protested the arrival Friday morning in Oakland of an Israeli ship from Asia as part of an effort to support the Palestinian claim to land in the Middle East, according to organizers and the Port of Oakland.

"We've declared victory for the morning," Wassim Hage, a spokesman for the protesters, said at about 9 a.m. from the Port of Oakland.

Hage is with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, which advocates in the Bay Area for the Palestinian movement and sponsored the protest aimed at stopping workers from unloading the ship.

He said longshoremen honored the protesters' picket and did not unload the ship. Protesters will be back at the Port at 4 p.m.

