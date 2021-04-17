Protests Across the Country Call for Justice Following Recent Police Shootings

A weekend of action as protests across the country confront the deaths of people in marginalized communities at the hands of police officers.

This is in response to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

In Oakland, businesses are still boarding up after vandals busted windows and damaged other property on Broadway Friday night.

The damage caused by a group that peeled away from otherwise peaceful protestors in downtown Oakland Friday night and while many demonstrations are over recent incidents.

In Berkeley, people gathered at Martin Luther King Park to mark the 50th birthday of Kayla Moore, who was killed in February 2013.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana is covering all angles in the video above.