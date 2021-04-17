police shootings

Protests Across the Country Call for Justice Following Recent Police Shootings

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

A weekend of action as protests across the country confront the deaths of people in marginalized communities at the hands of police officers.

This is in response to the recent deaths of Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo.

In Oakland, businesses are still boarding up after vandals busted windows and damaged other property on Broadway Friday night.

The damage caused by a group that peeled away from otherwise peaceful protestors in downtown Oakland Friday night and while many demonstrations are over recent incidents.

In Berkeley, people gathered at Martin Luther King Park to mark the 50th birthday of Kayla Moore, who was killed in February 2013.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana is covering all angles in the video above.

This article tagged under:

police shootingsOaklandBerkeleycivil unrest
