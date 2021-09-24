coronavirus

Protests Against Vaccine Mandates Planned Across the Bay Area

NBC Universal, Inc.

People opposed to vaccine mandates will take to the streets of Walnut Creek and other places across the Bay Area to protest.

The planned protest Friday evening outside Walnut Creek City Hall is intended to send a message: "Stop the vaccine mandates! We do not comply!"

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ahead of the Friday evening protest, people in San Jose also were expected to show support for police officers, firefighters and health care workers who have refused to get the vaccine in spite of an on-the-job mandate.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBay Areaprotestsvaccine mandate
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us