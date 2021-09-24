Protests Against Vaccine Mandates Planned Across the Bay Area

People opposed to vaccine mandates will take to the streets of Walnut Creek and other places across the Bay Area to protest.

The planned protest Friday evening outside Walnut Creek City Hall is intended to send a message: "Stop the vaccine mandates! We do not comply!"

Ahead of the Friday evening protest, people in San Jose also were expected to show support for police officers, firefighters and health care workers who have refused to get the vaccine in spite of an on-the-job mandate.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.