Protests Expected in the Bay Area to Oppose Assassination of Iran General

Several groups plan to gather Saturday afternoon in San Francisco and San Jose to protest a U.S. air strike this week that killed a top general in Iran.

The U.S. drone attack that killed Qassem Soleimani could lead to war and destabilize the entire region, protest organizers said.

Several groups have signed on for the protests, including the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

Dozens of similar protests are planned around the country for a national day of action.

The San Francisco protest is set for noon at Powell and Market streets.

In San Jose, a protest is planned for 3 p.m. at Fourth and East Santa Clara streets.