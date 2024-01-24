transportation

New prototype transit signs coming to the Bay Area

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

MTC Bay Area

Newly designed prototype signs are coming to a few select Bay Area public transit stations as part of a regional effort to create a more easily navigable transportation environment.

The signs are intended to "establish and reinforce a common identity for all Bay Area transit services," according to an announcement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

They will be in three colors -- golden yellow, sky blue and dark blue -- and will feature large, "more visually prominent" icons of trains, buses and ferries, MTC officials said.

The designs will also be featured on a new "mobile-friendly" website accessible by scanning QR codes at bus stops, train stations or ferry terminals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The website will provide real-time schedule information, as well as language translations and audio descriptions for the visually impaired. 

The prototype installations are part of a $6 million contract MTC signed with Applied Wayfinding, Inc. to develop a unified map and "wayfinding" system to be used by all Bay Area transit agencies, MTC officials said.

The company has done similar work in London, Toronto, Seattle, Cleveland, and Vancouver, B.C., among other places.

Local

bart 1 hour ago

BART resumes service between Walnut Creek and Concord

South Bay 13 hours ago

Increased police presence planned for South Bay school district

The signs are scheduled for installation sometime this year at the El Cerrito del Norte BART station, the Santa Rosa Transit Mall and the Santa Rosa SMART station, according to MTC.

Once they're installed, people will have the chance to provide feedback to MTC, the Bay Area's transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency.

Final installation of the signs throughout the region is expected to start sometime in 2027.

More information can be found here at mtc.ca.gov.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

transportation
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us