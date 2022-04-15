Prowler Pulls Knife on Resident in Palo Alto: Police

Police in Palo Alto are investigating an incident in which a backyard prowler pulled a knife on a resident who confronted him.
On Wednesday at 6:19 p.m., the Palo Alto Police Department responded to a call from a resident in the 4000 block of Park Boulevard reporting a prowler, but officers were not able to locate him.
Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was inside his home when he noticed a stranger in his backyard peering into a window.
The victim confronted the suspect through the window, and the suspect pulled out a small kitchen knife.
The suspect then fled the area on foot, heading north on Park Boulevard.
The victim described the suspect as a white man standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a stocky build.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a white face covering with "monster teeth" on it.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Palo Alto Police Department at (650) 329-2413.