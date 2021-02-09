Public Health Advisory Issued in Parts of Contra Costa County

A public health advisory was issued Tuesday for portions of Richmond, North Richmond and San Pablo following an "incident" at the Chevron Richmond Refinery, according to the Contra Costa County Community Warning System.

According to the warning system, individuals with respiratory sensitivities may be affected, while "most people will not be affected."

People in the impacted area may experience eye, skin, nose or throat irritation, according to the warning system. Anyone who experiences irritation is encouraged to go inside and rinse any irritated area with water.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available.