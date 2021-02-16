coronavirus

Public Transit Agencies to Waive Fare for Riders Getting Vaccinations

By Bay City News

GettyImages

Santa Rosa's CityBus, Sonoma County Transit and Petaluma Transit are now allowing free rides for people on their way to and from a COVID-19 vaccination.

Bus riders must show proof of vaccination to the driver for a free ride until further notice.

CityBus and Santa Rosa Paratransit both currently drive to vaccination sites within the city, and CityBus recently added a shuttle service from the downtown transit mall to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds vaccination site. Petaluma Transit and Paratransit can take riders to one of the three vaccination sites within the city of Petaluma, and riders can use Sonoma County Transit and Paratransit to access the 17 vaccination sites located in the county.

Current safety precautions on public transit, such as wearing masks and socially distancing, remain in effect.

For a trip to a Sonoma County vaccination site, residents may visit https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/ to learn more about their local options.

