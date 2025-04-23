Pursuit suspect killed in wrong-way crash in Antioch

A driver previously being pursued by authorities was killed in a wrong-way crash in Antioch Tuesday night.

The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. on eastbound Highway 4 near the Highway 160 interchange.

The California Highway Patrol said the wrong-way driver, who had earlier been involved in a high-speed chase with Contra Costa County deputies, was the only person who died. Another driver was critically injured.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said deputies called off their pursuit when the suspect crossed into oncoming lanes on Highway 160. It wasn't immediately known exactly how soon after the fatal crash occurred.

The crash triggered a chain reaction collision involving other cars, closing eastbound Highway 4 for several hours.