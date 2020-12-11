coronavirus

Quarantine Cabana: South Bay Family's Solution to Keeping Loved Ones Safe

Family members from out of the area quarantine in the cabana for 14 days before they're allowed to be close to relatives

By Damian Trujillo

A South Bay family's quarantine cabana.
NBC Bay Area

For many, the idea of the holidays without family is simply impossible to bear, but so is the idea of bringing a potentially deadly virus home.

In the South Bay, one family has found a way to bring loved ones from around the country together and make their gatherings as safe as possible. Their solution? A quarantine cabana.

The small but well-equipped cabana is located at Isabel Velez's aunt's home in San Jose. Velez just returned home from college in Portland, Oregon.

"I actually drove back here 10 hours just because I didn’t want to get on an airplane and just being in close proximity with somebody else that I didn’t know where they were at," she said.

Velez said during her two-week pre-holiday quarantine, she'll stand on the cabana doorstep to get fresh air, always wearing a mask.

"Sometimes I just need to talk to somebody," she said.

Andres Rocha returned from Fordham University before Thanksgiving. To make sure he didn't bring the virus home to family, he spent the holiday in the cabana.

"I came and I quarantined for exactly two weeks," he said. "Lived in there, just hung out, did my homework, watched TV and just spent time in there by myself."

The two spent time in the cabana all to protect the family they want so desperately to see during the holiday season, like their elderly grandmother.

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: White House Presses Hahn to Approve Vaccine by End of Day

COVID-19 4 hours ago

The Darkest Hour for America Is Still to Come, Experts Say. What We Do Next Is Key

For Marisa Garcia, two weeks in the cabana was about getting to see her dad, who is still recovering from a heart transplant and doesn't have the strongest immune system.

"I don’t want to be the reason that one of my loved ones ends up in the hospital or dies," she said. "So it was an easy decision. It wasn’t a hard choice to make."

Kim Rocha thoroughly cleans the cabana after each family member quarantines inside.

"If we think about it in a way where if I can give my family a gift of having more Christmases from this point forward, together, then I’ll do it," she said. "I’ll do what it takes."

For Valez, some patience will be required before she's finally able to hug her mom and dad again.

"Yes, I can't wait to get home," she said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan JoseCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us