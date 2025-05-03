An Oakland business is calling on city council and local lawmakers to take action after repeated break-ins that did more than $100,000 in damages.

Qué Rico Nightclub on 15th Street has been broken into 11 times in three years, with the latest incident reported earlier this week.

"We try so much to make sure everything is secure, but whatever we do, they somehow figure out a way," owner Valentino Carrillo said.

Carrillo said two thieves early Tuesday morning broke in through a door and ransacked his club. In addition to stealing an ATM, the thieves wheeled away thousands of dollars in liquor and left behind $5,000 in damages.

And to add to the frustration, Carrillo said his insurance dropped coverage last month.

"Sometimes you want to give up, but we have such a loyal client base," he said. "You really want to do it for the community as well."

Carrillo arrived about 10 minutes after the alarm went off and found police were on scene, but the suspects gone. He is now calling for increasing police staffing, changes to police pursuit policies and more city council support.

"Oakland really needs to beef up the security in downtown, especially for small businesses," Carrillo said. "We definitely need more police."

Carrillo said no suspects have ever been arrested for the break-ins at his club. He is hoping someone recognizes the thieves in the latest case and turns them in.

The club also started a GoFundMe to help with repairs.

Carrillo, who said he is committed to staying in Oakland, hopes Tuesday's incident will be the last break-in at his business.