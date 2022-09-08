Queen Elizabeth II

When Did Queen Elizabeth II Last Visit San Francisco and the Bay Area?

Queen Elizabeth's visit to the Bay Area included a serenade by Tony Bennett, a meal at Trader Vics in Emeryville and a dinner at the De Young Museum with President Ronald Reagan and the First Lady.

By Kayla Galloway

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at the age of 96 after nearly seven decades of leadership and global influence. 

Charles, the queen's son, is now Britain's monarch.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said the death of Elizabeth is "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." 

The Queen last visited California in 1983, making stops across the Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California and Yosemite National Park. 

Here’s a look back at the Queen's first and only visit to the Bay Area and Northern California in March of 1983.

Queen Elizabeth's Visit to San Francisco

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the San Francisco airport on March 2, 1983 with then-First Lady Nancy Reagan. 

She was met by Dianne Feinstein, the mayor of San Francisco at the time. 

In a statement Thursday, Feinstein remembered the Queen's visit fondly.

“I remember well her visit to San Francisco in 1983 when I was mayor. I spent time with the queen at the Davies Symphony Hall and found her to be gracious and kind, a wonderful representative of her nation," the U.S. senator said.

During the Queen's Bay Area visit, she dined with President Ronald Reagan, seen below wearing a silver tiara.

Queen Elizabeth ll makes a speech as President Ronald Reagan laughs during a banquet on March 3, 1983, in San Francisco, USA.
Queen Elizabeth ll makes a speech as President Ronald Reagan laughs during a banquet on March 3, 1983, in San Francisco, USA.

The Queen received a true San Francisco welcome with a performance by singer Tony Bennett, featuring the song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

During her trip to San Francisco, the Queen visited at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. An archival image shows her in the lobby of hotel located on Powell Street in Union Square.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain visits San Francisco. She is seen here in the St Francis Hotel lobby, on their way to dinner, March 2, 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain visits San Francisco. She is seen here in the St Francis Hotel lobby, on their way to dinner, March 2, 1983.

The Queen toured the San Francisco Bay aboard her yacht, the Britannia, seen in a photo below under the Bay Bridge. 

The Queen celebrated President Reagan and the First Lady's 31st wedding anniversary aboard the boat.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain visits San Francisco. Her majesty's Yacht Britannia is going under the Bay Bridge to Pier 50 to dock, March 4, 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain visits San Francisco. Her majesty's Yacht Britannia is going under the Bay Bridge to Pier 50 to dock, March 4, 1983 Photo ran 03/05/1983, p. 14 (Photo by Frederic Larson/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States (1911 - 2004), his wife, American actress and Nancy Reagan (1921 - 2016) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on board HMY Britannia in San Francisco harbour, March 4, 1983.
Queen Elizabeth II, Ronald Reagan, President of the United States (1911 - 2004), his wife, American actress and Nancy Reagan (1921 - 2016) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on board HMY Britannia in San Francisco harbour, 4th March 1983. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth's Visit to the Silicon Valley

On March 3, 1983, the Queen visited Stanford University and the Hewlett Packard factory, the technology company based in Palo Alto.

At Stanford Queen Elizabeth dined at the Hoover House with university president Donald Kennedy.

Queen Elizabeth II departs Hoover House following lunch at Stanford University during her West Coast tour of the United States accompanied by Prince Philip on March 3, 1983 in Palo Alto, California.
Queen Elizabeth II departs Hoover House following lunch at Stanford University during her West Coast tour of the United States accompanied by Prince Philip on March 3, 1983 in Palo Alto, California.

During a stop in Sacramento, Queen Elizabeth visited Sutter’s Fort for a glimpse into Californian’s Gold Rush of the 19th century. 

Queen Elizabeth continued her West Coast tour with stops in San Diego, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Sierra Madre, Duarte, Santa Barbara, Yosemite and Seattle.

YOSEMITE, USA - MARCH 05: Queen Elizabeth ll looks at the views at Inspiration Point in the Yosemite National Park during a Tour of the USA on March 05, 1983 in Yosemite, California, USA. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 04: Queen Elizabeth ll visits Sutter's Fort during a Tour of the USA on March 04, 1983 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 28: Queen Elizabeth II looking at the Apollo 14 command module spacecraft on February 28, 1983 at Rockwell International Corporation in Los Angeles, California, USA. Queen Elizabeth II was on a Royal Tour of the USA. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

