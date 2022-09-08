When Did Queen Elizabeth II Last Visit San Francisco and the Bay Area?

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch of Great Britain, died Thursday at the age of 96 after nearly seven decades of leadership and global influence.

Charles, the queen's son, is now Britain's monarch.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said the death of Elizabeth is "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

The Queen last visited California in 1983, making stops across the Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California and Yosemite National Park.

Here’s a look back at the Queen's first and only visit to the Bay Area and Northern California in March of 1983.

Queen Elizabeth's Visit to San Francisco

Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the San Francisco airport on March 2, 1983 with then-First Lady Nancy Reagan.

She was met by Dianne Feinstein, the mayor of San Francisco at the time.

In a statement Thursday, Feinstein remembered the Queen's visit fondly.

“I remember well her visit to San Francisco in 1983 when I was mayor. I spent time with the queen at the Davies Symphony Hall and found her to be gracious and kind, a wonderful representative of her nation," the U.S. senator said.

During the Queen's Bay Area visit, she dined with President Ronald Reagan, seen below wearing a silver tiara.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

The Queen received a true San Francisco welcome with a performance by singer Tony Bennett, featuring the song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco."

During her trip to San Francisco, the Queen visited at the St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. An archival image shows her in the lobby of hotel located on Powell Street in Union Square.

Frederic Larson/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Queen toured the San Francisco Bay aboard her yacht, the Britannia, seen in a photo below under the Bay Bridge.

The Queen celebrated President Reagan and the First Lady's 31st wedding anniversary aboard the boat.

Frederic Larson/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

David Levenson/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's Visit to the Silicon Valley

On March 3, 1983, the Queen visited Stanford University and the Hewlett Packard factory, the technology company based in Palo Alto.

At Stanford Queen Elizabeth dined at the Hoover House with university president Donald Kennedy.

Queen Elizabeth II visited campus on this day in 1983 during a tour of California. #Stanford125https://t.co/nFhiIPDu3F — Stanford University (@Stanford) March 4, 2016

George Rose/Getty Images

During a stop in Sacramento, Queen Elizabeth visited Sutter’s Fort for a glimpse into Californian’s Gold Rush of the 19th century.

Queen Elizabeth continued her West Coast tour with stops in San Diego, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Sierra Madre, Duarte, Santa Barbara, Yosemite and Seattle.

Getty Images