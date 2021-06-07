Questions Linger as Bay Area's Reopening Date Nears

California’s reopening is right around the corner, so NBC Bay Area sought out information from restaurant owners and doctors on what June 15 will mean for Bay Area residents.

People in Walnut Creek Monday were out and about enjoying live music and restaurants, possibly a preview of what’s in store for next Tuesday.

“I don’t imagine a magical date is going to change a lot in the public’s eyes,” said Michael Dugger, manager of Main Street Kitchen and Bay.

“COVID is still very much a thing that people are worried about and social distancing is still on people’s minds,” he said. “People still want to push for outside seating a lot of the time.”

Dugger is waiting for guidance from the county. County officials say they are waiting for guidance from the state on what rules businesses have to follow when California fully reopens.

“We’re learning as we go,” said Diane Burgis, Contra Costa County supervisor. “Will we have all the answers right away? Probably not.”

The state plans to allow fully-vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. The rules surrounding that are still unclear.

Some employers are wrestling with what rules to put in place for employees who are not vaccinated.

Then there’s the questions of herd immunity which means if enough people are vaccinated the covid 19 spread is less likely.

“I think that number has become less meaningful on a practical level and I think what we’re aiming for now is just to maximize the number of people to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anne Liu of Stanford Health.

Dr. Liu said it’s safe to walk around and exercise outside without a mask.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he’s throwing a party next Tuesday, and he said his county is ready for the state to open up.

“We’re on the verge of any COVID and the numbers show that,” he said. “Vaccinations work.”