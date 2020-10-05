Questions Surround President Trump's Return to the White House

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday and returned to the White House, raising lots of questions about the timing and the experimental drugs doctors gave him.

Millions watched him walk out the front doors of the hospital and though many cheered, at least one well-respected Bay Area doctor says nobody should be celebrating yet.

"His chances of deteriorating over the next few days are real, probably one in five, maybe a little bit higher than that,” said UCSF Doctor Robert Wachter.

There are also some big questions about the experimental treatments being given to the president, including the drug cocktail Regeneron.

"So, what the antibody does is to prevent the virus from binding to the surface of the cells of the patient,” said Dr. John Ademola, San Francisco Research Institute researcher who helps oversee the Bay Area Regenon trial.

If you're not the president, a drug trial is the only way you'd have access to that drug.

Other doctors are raising questions about the steroid the president is now on, and its well known side effects.

“You feel euphoric, you feel on top of the world, feel like you can do anything. May even get mania,” said UCSF Doctor Peter Chin-Hong.

But the biggest red flag for local doctors involves the president's tweet just before leaving the hospital, specifically his decision to use the phrase, "Don't be afraid of COVID."

"We're talking about an illness that has killed one million people, and has killed 210,000 people in the united states, and has harmed hundreds of thousands more, some of whom may never be the same,” said Wachter.

Many wonder if the president is contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci says each COVID patient is different, but typically contagious for about five days after contracting the virus. He still recommends two weeks of quarantine to be safe.