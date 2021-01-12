49ers Offer Up Levi's Stadium as COVID-19 Vaccination Center

Levi's Stadium may become one of Santa Clara County's COVID-19 vaccination centers.

On Monday, San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido sent a letter to Board President Cindy Chavez offering the stadium's services as a "facility with the requisite technology to store vaccines, world class security, and the capability to partner with public health professionals to administer vaccines."

Guido said the team understands the need for "fast, efficient and equitable vaccine distribution" and is eager to their part to help.

The possible partnership will be discussed more thoroughly at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday had said state and local officials are launching drive-thru vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego, and Cal Expo in Sacramento. The Oakland Athletics said they are also in discussions to launch a similar site at the Coliseum.