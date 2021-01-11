race for a vaccine

A's, Public Health Officials in Talks to Open Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Site at Coliseum

By Bay City News

A view from the players parking lot outside the Oakland Coliseum.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics and state and local public health officials are in discussions to launch a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Coliseum, a spokesperson for the team confirmed Monday.

According to Catherine Aker, a senior communications official with the team, the A's and Alameda County public health officials are planning on launching the drive-thru vaccination site at the Coliseum's parking lot.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority is expected to vote on establishing the vaccination site during its meeting Friday morning.

Spokespersons for the Alameda County Public Health Department and the California Department of Public Health were not immediately available to comment on the planned site.

State and local health officials plan to launch similar drive-thru vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego and Cal Expo in Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

"These large, mass-vaccination sites, you'll start to see those coming up as early as this week," he said.

According to the California Department of Public Health, 185,297 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the greater Bay Area region as of Monday.

