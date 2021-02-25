Bay Area Rite Aid Stores Begin Taking COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

Rite Aid stores in parts of the Bay Area on Thursday began accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a company spokesperson.

Participating locations include those in San Mateo, San Jose, Redwood City and Santa Clara.

Vaccination appointments are available for eligible individuals only and can be made on the company portal at http://ritea.id/california.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are administered by a certified immunizing pharmacist, Rite Aid said. Customers who receive the first dose of the vaccine are automatically scheduled for their follow-up dose.

For more information about eligibility and where to sign up for an appointment, visit www.riteaid.com/covid19.