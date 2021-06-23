California, Bay Area Ahead of Rest of the U.S. in COVID-19 Vaccinations

California has hit a COVID-19 vaccination milestone that most of the country has failed to achieve: More than 70% of adults in the state have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

President Joe Biden set that very goal for all Americans by July 4 but announced Tuesday that the U.S. would not reach the 70% plateau by that date.

Here's a Bay Area county breakdown of vaccination rates and how they compare to the state and nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Nationwide: 65.5%

California: 73.2%

Alameda County: 80.1%

Contra Costa County: 77.7%

Marin County: 88.6%

Napa County: 78.8%

San Francisco: 82%

San Mateo County: 83.9%

Santa Clara County: 85.5%

Solano County: 68%

Sonoma County: 76.7%

Health experts are concerned about those who have not received a vaccine because of the Delta variant, which is much more aggressive and transmissible than the current strain. The Delta variant is expected to become the dominant strain in the U.S. within the next 2-3 weeks, officials say.

"They have to start paying attention to it now because if they are unvaccinated, they are at risk," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Whereas those who are vaccinated can have a great Fourth of July, can do all the things you want, if in fact you’re vaccinated."

The vaccines have proven effective against the current strains of COVID-19, including the Delta variant. For instance, in Marin County, the public health officer says that among all of their current COVID-19 cases, 93% of the people who’ve become infected did not receive the vaccine.