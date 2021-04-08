California to See Rapid Decline in Shipments of J&J Vaccine

On April 15, California will expand vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 or older, but the expansion comes as state health officials expect to see a drastic drop in the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The single-shot vaccine was quick and convenient, but the state is expected to see about a 90% drop in the number of Johnson & Johnson shots it receives next week, about the same time millions more Californians will be eligible to get the vaccine.

The state expects the number of those single-dose vaccines to drop from 575,000 to 68,000 next week. That means California will receive an estimated 2 million vaccines, down from the 2.4 million received this week.

Last week Johnson & Johnson issued a statement regarding the quality of a batch of vaccines being made at a production facility near Baltimore, explaining the batch did not meet the company’s quality standards and was "never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process."

The state has no plans to delay expanding vaccine eligibility because of the supply shortage, and mass vaccinations sites are increasing their staffing in preparation for a spike in demand.