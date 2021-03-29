race for a vaccine

Contra Costa County Set to Open Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents 16 and Older

By Bay City News

Contra Costa County health officials are encouraging people age 50 and older who live or work in the county to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week, as there are thousands of appointments for the shots available.

County officials also said they expect to open eligibility later this week to all residents age 16 and older. They say there is no shortage of vaccine in the county.

"We have thousands of appointments available this week, so we encourage you to get online or call us and make an appointment," Supervisor John Gioia said.

Appointments can be made online by visiting the county health website or by calling 833-829-2626.

Current eligibility in the county includes the following: anyone 50 or older who lives or works in the county; anyone 16 or older who has a high-risk health condition, disability or illness and who lives or works in the county; essential workers who live or work in county, including health care personnel, emergency services workers, education and childcare workers, agriculture and food workers, transportation and logistics workers and anyone who lives or works in a congregate living space in the county.

Residents can check eligibility on the county health website.

