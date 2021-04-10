race for a vaccine

Contra Costa County Residents 16 and Older Can Get Vaccinated at Oakland Coliseum

Before now, Contra Costa County residents had to be 50 and older to receive the vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum

By Bay City News

People arrive for vaccinations on the opening day of a new mass Covid-19 vaccination site.
Getty

Contra Costa County residents 16 and older can now get vaccinated from COVID-19 at the Oakland Coliseum, county health officials said Saturday.

Contra Costa County residents can book appointments through myturn.ca.gov or by calling (833) 422-4255.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The MyTurn website has been updated to reflect Contra Costa County eligibility requirements. Before now, Contra Costa County residents had to be 50 and older to receive the vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum.

Local

Oakland 2 hours ago

Beloved Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland Working on Reopening Plan

crime 3 hours ago

Oakland Police Investigate Surge in Violent Crimes

Contra Costa County residents can get help getting to and from the Coliseum through the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District and BART.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusOaklandContra Costa CountyOakland Coliseum
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us