Contra Costa County Schools Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Beginning this week, middle school and high school campuses in Contra Costa County will be hosting vaccine clinics.

Starting Tuesday, vaccines will be available at Concord High School and also Antioch Middle School.

It's all part of a county wide plan to get more people vaccinated.

The new Contra Costa County plan includes hosting vaccine clinics on school campuses Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials told NBC Bay Area they will expand to more schools each week through July 10.

Now, that children 12 and older are eligible, officials are hoping to make it as easy as possible for them to get shots.

"They have the potential to spread it still, and we know that the vaccine helps prevent the spread of the COVID virus,” Dr. Ted O'Connell, Kaiser Permanente Chief of Family and Community Medicine.

Across the Bay Area, other districts are doing the same. Students got their shots on campus at Palo Alto High School Sunday during a weekend clinic and in Berkeley, 13-year-old Chahd Othmane got her shot as soon as she was eligible.

Her mother, Hanene Othmane was excited to get her vaccinated.

"To be safe, you know. That's good for her because you know teenagers want to be free and go everywhere,” she said.

The Othmane family waited for two hours to get her first shot. They both like the idea of making them available on campus rather than the mass vaccination sites.

"High school students, they don't really, most of them don't have cars. So it would be hard for them to go there by themselves."

As these more targeted clinics start popping up across the bay area - the larger mass vaccination sites are beginning to wind down. The Oakland Coliseum site is scheduled to wrap up next Sunday, May 23.

The Moscone center site in San Francisco will close up shop five days later on May 28.

"We're at the point where we've essentially vaccinated those who are eligible, and who want the vaccine. So, that's been a real success,” said O’Connell.

At the Contra Costa campus clinics anyone over 12 years old who needs a shot can get one.