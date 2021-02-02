CVS Pharmacy to Launch COVID-19 Vaccinations at 100 California Stores

CVS Pharmacy on Feb. 11 will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 100 locations across California, including at least three in the Bay Area, as part an 11-state rollout, the company announced Tuesday.

The vaccinations will be provided only to eligible populations and only by appointment, which will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9 as stores receive vaccine shipments, the company said.

Among the Bay Area locations are those in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and Sonoma. The company said it plans to expand the program to more locations with the goal of administering 20 million to 25 million shots a month across the U.S.

Other California locations include Agoura Hills, Bakersfield, Carmel, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Clovis, Eureka, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Modesto, Monterey, Newport Beach, San Diego, Ventura and Yuba City.

The initial rollout in California is limited to about 81,900 doses, CVS said.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.